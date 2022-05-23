The City of Brentwood and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host their inaugural Splash Into Summer summer reading kickoff event next week.
According to a city news release, the free event will take place at the library on Friday, June 3, starting at 4 p.m. featuring carnival games, food trucks and other fun activities.
The event will continue until 7 p.m., with carnival games ending at 6 p.m., offering patrons the opportunity to sign up for a library club, learn about upcoming summer reading programs and meet the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, and more information about the library can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.