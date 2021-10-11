The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host a variety of Halloween events this month for trick or treaters of all ages.
Paranormal Investigations Presentation
On Saturday, Oct. 23, library guests can learn about paranormal investigations from the Bench Breaking Broads Ghost Hunters.
Members of the group will explain their work, share their stories and present past findings from 3-4:30 p.m.
“The Bench Breaking Broads take a skeptical and open approach to the paranormal, so feel free to come with questions or stories of your own,” a news release reads.
The Friends of the Brentwood Library will present the 2nd annual Halloween Book-tacular event from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The free event is open to children 12 and under, and will include 15 treat stations that highlight areas of the library.
Last year’s inaugural event saw more than 200 families attend, and this year will see the first 250 children receive a free book.
The Teen Advisory Board will have a Halloween Bash from 6 p.m.-8p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, featuring a costume contest, photo wall (and lots of treats and some tricks, of course.)
The contest will be judged and award winners in the categories of best use of a face mask, best literary themed costume and best group costume (2-5 people.) Costumes must be family-friendly and contain homemade elements.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
