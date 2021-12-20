The Brentwood Library will host a nutrition and wellness program in January, just in time for those New Year's resolutions.
The free program will take place from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, in the library's Meeting Room A.
Wellness and You in 2022 aims to help residents gain news skills in 2022 with the help of representatives from Brentwood-based Murray Nutrition and Anchored Counseling Company, who will cover topics including nutrition, wellness and "being kind to ourselves and our amazing bodies."
While the event is free, registration is required and can be done online here.
