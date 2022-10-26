The Friends of the Brentwood Library will host the third annual Booktacular event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The free event will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with 15 treat stations, a photo booth, and free books for the first 300 children, courtesy of Ingram Books and Parnassus Books.
Last year's event drew more than 400 attendees, and while costumes are encouraged, they are not required.
“We never imagined how wonderful this event would become for our patrons and community," Booktacular Chair and FOBL Past President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email. "We love seeing whole families dressed up and giving parents a safe place for their children to trick-or-treat. Plus, the first 300 children go home with 2 free books!"
The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
