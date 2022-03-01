The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host the Rites of Spring on March 26 featuring visual art and music to raise money for End Slavery Tennessee, an organization that advocates for human trafficking victims.
The springtime celebration is presented by the library's Teen Advisory Board, a volunteer group of 6th - 12th graders, and will feature music and dancing, an art contest and battle of the bands competition with the winner receiving a cash prize and a chance to open the city's Summer Concert Series which draws thousands of community members each year.
Submissions for physical art will be accepted from March 21-25 and must be dropped off at the Library's circulation desk, with guidelines here.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with casual attire, and tickets for this all-ages event will are $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (5 max per group.)
“EndSlaveryTN is not only a wonderfully executed non-profit, but is also a way to see how much this affects so many people in so many places," TAB Social Chair Sydney Dooley-Smith said in a news release. "I am very excited to give back to such an amazing organization and get the community involved. Rites of Spring is an event for everyone. There will be learning, understanding, and, of course, amazing entertainment! We want to thank the Friends of the Brentwood Library for sponsoring the event, so all of the proceeds can benefit EndSlaveryTN."
