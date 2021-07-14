The John P. Holt Brentwood Library’s Teen Advisory Board is honoring those who have served heroically in the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Covid Heroes Project, and they need your help.
The ongoing project aims to collect accounts of community members who helped others during the pandemic, and they are asking for the community's input on who played an important role in the lives of others over the past year.
"The Covid Heroes project was brought about by TAB’s desire to make a difference in their community," Teen Programming Coordinator Claire Stanton said in an email. "They know how much they appreciate the people in their lives who have helped them during the pandemic, and they wanted others to be able to share the stories of people who have meant the most to them during this time."
Those heroes will be a part of an online scrapbook created by members of the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) and will create a library display highlighting these community heroes in the fall.
Submissions can be submitted here, and should include a picture and written description of someone in the community who has made a positive impact in difficult times.
More information about the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and the TAB can be found here.
