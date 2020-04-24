Two local bowlers earned spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's all-state bowling list for 2019-20.
Brentwood's Coleman Bryant made the cut for D-1 boys bowling, while Lipscomb Academy's Jenna Hedgepath was recognized for D-II girls bowling.
The full list is below, courtesy of the TSWA.
Boys Bowling
Division I
John Smith, Hardin County, Jr.
Hunter Hardaway, Greenbrier, Sr.
Coleman Bryant, Brentwood, Sr.
Lane Bolton, Chuckey Doak, Jr.
Trevor Bradey, Santa Fe, Sr.
Division II
Matthew Mesecher, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
C.J. Petrin, Notre Dame, Jr.
Tony Craig, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Andrew Haun, McCallie School, Jr.
Jack Hollis III, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
Girls Bowling
Division I
Jordan Mundt, Bartlett, Sr.
Kyleigh Husted, White House, Jr.
Kailee Channell, Hardin County, Jr.
Shelbie Garrison, Cherokee, Sr.
Madison Goshert, Lawrence County, Sr.
Division II
Jenna Hedgepath, Lipscomb Academy, Fr.
Olivia Van Hooser, Friendship Christian Fr.
Madeline Hartlage, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Katie Dorr, Pope John Paul II, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.