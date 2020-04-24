bowl

Two local bowlers earned spots on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association's all-state bowling list for 2019-20. 

Brentwood's Coleman Bryant made the cut for D-1 boys bowling, while Lipscomb Academy's Jenna Hedgepath was recognized for D-II girls bowling. 

The full list is below, courtesy of the TSWA. 

Boys Bowling

Division I

John Smith, Hardin County, Jr.

Hunter Hardaway, Greenbrier, Sr.

Coleman Bryant, Brentwood, Sr.

Lane Bolton, Chuckey Doak, Jr.

Trevor Bradey, Santa Fe, Sr.

Division II

Matthew Mesecher, Pope John Paul II, Jr.

C.J. Petrin, Notre Dame, Jr.

Tony Craig, Christian Brothers, Sr.

Andrew Haun, McCallie School, Jr.

Jack Hollis III, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.

Girls Bowling

Division I

Jordan Mundt, Bartlett, Sr.

Kyleigh Husted, White House, Jr.

Kailee Channell, Hardin County, Jr.

Shelbie Garrison, Cherokee, Sr.

Madison Goshert, Lawrence County, Sr.

Division II

Jenna Hedgepath, Lipscomb Academy, Fr.

Olivia Van Hooser, Friendship Christian Fr.

Madeline Hartlage, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Katie Dorr, Pope John Paul II, Jr.

Leah Hayes, Clarksville Academy, Jr. 

