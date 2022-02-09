A Brentwood man was arrested along with 12 other men in an undercover sting operation that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said saw the men attempt to have sexual contact with a minor.
According to a TBI news release, the joint undercover operation was conducted by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.
The sting took place from Feb. 3-4 and saw undercover officers post decoy online advertisements with a focus on potential people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
The sting saw the arrest of Auden Pires Harwood, 21, of Brentwood; Charles T. Jagger, 53, of Clarksville; Arnold Douglas Kent, Jr., 68, of Columbia; Juan J. Trejo, 28, of Madison; and Roman Rostro aka Sanchez, 33, of Nashville were all charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and trafficking for commercial sex act and booked in the Sumner County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Richard C. Hoffman, 57, of Dixon Springs; Christopher Lucius Bailey, 29, of Nashville; Alan Gil Jewett, 56, of Antioch; and Joshua Andrew Sendish, 32, of Nashville, were also all charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and trafficking for commercial sex act and were jailed on a $60,000 bond.
Damion Alexander Nix, Sr., 27, of Goodlettsville; Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales, 29, of Lenoir, N.C.; and Sergio Santiago-Estrada, 28, of Mt. Juliet are also facing charges of patronizing prostitution with a minor and trafficking for commercial sex act, but Nix was booked on a $75,000 bond, Guzman-Canales on an $80,000 bond and Santiago-Estrada on a $150,000.
Shakur Dyrone Allen, 26, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, simple possession of a schedule two drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault. He is being held without bond.
“This is the second such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2022,” the news release reads. “In 2021, 13 similar operations were conducted across the state, aimed at reducing human trafficking.”
More information about the TBI’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found here.
