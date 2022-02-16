UPDATE (10:11 a.m.): TBI has shared that Jerry Hudson has been found safe near his Brentwood home following a silver alert issued for his disappearance.
Original story follows:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing Brentwood man.
According to a TBI social media post early Wednesday morning, the organization is asking for the public's help in locating 83-year-old Jerry Hudson.
Hudson is a white man with white hair who weighs approximately 195 lbs. and stands 5'11." He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.
Hudson has an unspecified medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, and TBI said that there is no known direction of travel for Hudson
TBI asks that anyone who sees Hudson or may know of his whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160.
