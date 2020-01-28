Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little joined other community leaders from across Williamson County for the first of the 2020 Breakfast with the Mayors on Tuesday morning.
The quarterly event was presented by Franklin Tomorrow and attended by hundreds of people at Rolling Hills Community Church.
Little touted Brentwood’s controlled growth and various amenities including the city’s historic homes and 14 parks and annual celebrations including the Summer Concert Series and Movie in the Park events that helped to celebrate the city's 50th year in 2019.
“We’re now at about 44,000 and with the special census we may actually be at 45 [thousand people,] and even though our growth has slowed over the past 3 or 4 or 5 years, with about an average of 130 housing starts in Brentwood, it has has astronomical growth over the last 50 years,” Little said. “We are blessed — we are aesthetically a gorgeous community, gorgeous rolling hills with beautiful open meadows and gorgeous subdivisions and house. Our parks and recreation — we have over 1,000 acres of great park land that anybody in the county can enjoy.”
Little said Brentwood continues to support and fund education having donated $239,000 to Brentwood’s 12 public schools in 2019 and a total of $5.8 million over the course of 33 years.
“I’ll brag — we’re very proud that our Brentwood and Ravenwood High School’s average, and it still blows my mind, average ACT score is 27.5,” Little said. “I’ll thank our school board over here for our great schools.”
Little also talked about the growing force of public service with the Brentwood Fire and Rescue department’s 68 firefighters, four fire stations, seven fire trucks and, according to Little, and an average of 3,500 calls a year.
This includes the city’s largest ongoing project, the construction of new 56,000 square foot, $29 million Brentwood Police Headquarters set to open in Spring of 2021.
Also in attendance were panelists Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander, Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier, and Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, and moderated buy Franklin Tomorrow’s Executive Director Mindy Tate.
The entire discussion can be viewed below, courtesy of Franklin Tomorrow.
