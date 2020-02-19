The Brentwood Middle School Competition Cheer Team won second place in the nation at the 2020 Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championship.
This is the highest the team has ever placed since it began attending the annual competition five years ago, according to a news release.
The competition took place from Feb. 7 to 9 in Orlando, Florida, with BMS competing against 22 other teams from across the nation in the Large Junior High division.
All of the teams competing in Orlando had to first compete at a UCA regional competition and score high enough to earn an invitation to UCA Nationals.
The BMS competition team practices at Premier Athletics and it is coached by Rachel Foster and Nick Wilson, and on top of practicing multiple days a week almost year round for the competition team, these 26 girls also cheer sideline for both BMS football and basketball games.
The 2019-2020 team consisted of 8th graders Dana Benson, Grace Sullivan, Julianna Coleman, Emerson Oldham, Lily McAdams, Elizabeth Reynolds, Averie Campbell, Olivia Robins, Presley Dobbs, Marin Thames, Ari Patel and Hampton Peal; 7th graders Skylar Elle Kryscynski, Hadlee Maness, Blakelee Schimmel, Kate George, Lolo LaFerny, Madeline Kerr, Ellie Grace Sneed and Selby Ann McDaniel and 6th graders Ansley Oldham, Kate Young, Audrey Cornelius, Presley Garrett, Madi Robins and Julia Elliot.
For full results and video of the competition click here.
