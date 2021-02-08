A 17-year veteran teacher and administrator with Williamson County Schools has been appointed as the new head of Upper School at Christ Presbyterian Academy.
Brandon Barkley, who was most recently principal at Brentwood Middle School, joins the school where he has two children enrolled. Prior to become principal at Brentwood Middle, Barkley served as the school’s assistant principal for six years and was a classroom teacher for five years before moving into administrative roles.
"In getting to know Dr. Barkley, two things uniquely stood out among his many other qualifications,” CPA Head of School Nate Morrow said. “One, he was a CPA parent here first with two children enrolled. The belief in and commitment to the mission of CPA was what he desired for his family, well before he responded to the call to work here.
“Second, I witnessed his passion for discipleship. Dr. Barkley has built a sterling reputation for leading a school at high levels of achievement; however, his passion for seeing young men and women get to know Jesus and learn to walk with Him is woven through everything I have learned about him. He is not just about making an impact, but he is about making an impact for the Kingdom."
After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Lee University, Barkley pursued a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and his Doctor of Education degree in Leadership and Professional Practices, both from Trevecca Nazarene University.
He said he is humbled and honored to be joining the administrative staff at CPA.
“I could not be more excited to begin building relationships with students, parents, teachers and staff as we partner together to continue building upon the proud tradition of excellence in the academic, art and athletic programs at CPA,” he said.
“Most significantly, I look forward to being part of a community wholeheartedly committed to raising up disciples rooted in the Gospel of Christ and sent out to live transformed by His truth, to walk in His ways and lead for His Kingdom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.