One of downtown Brentwood’s few mixed-use buildings has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 122 Franklin Road in Williamson County, the two-story building offers retail and office space on the main level and high-end residential space on the second floor. The 7,550-square-foot building sits on 0.25 acres near downtown Brentwood’s roundabout and has housed no tenants since it opened in 2019.
Brentwood-based Richland South owns the property and has enlisted Michael Havens and Liz Craig, senior director and director, respectively, with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Havens said a buyer will have various options with the building, including a live-work arrangement. For example, he noted, the residential space can be leased and/or sold. The main-level spaces are suitable for either soft-goods retail or a professional services business.
“We are excited to bring this thoughtfully designed Class A live/work building to the market,” Havens said. “The high-end residential condos on the second floor and commercial space on the first floor [offer] a unique opportunity for buyers and tenants not previously available in Brentwood. We expect the interest level to be significant.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
