A downtown Brentwood mixed-use building has sold for $5 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 122 Franklin Road in Williamson County, is Harrogate, Tennessee-based Commercial Bank, which specializes in commercial lending, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Of note, the building is one of the only mixed-use structures located in Brentwood. The sale includes an adjacent parcel with an older nondescript building that once housed a Juice Bar.
Brentwood-based real estate investor Hoss Mousavi, owner of Richland South LLC, was the seller and was represented by Michael Havens and Liz Craig, senior director and director, respectively, with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield.
Diane Adcock, principal broker with Franklin-based MCR Realty Advisors, represented Commercial Bank. Home to about 30 bank branches, the East Tennessee financial company offers an office in Maryland Farms’ Gateway Plaza 1 and previously operated at One American Center in Nashville's West End corridor.
Commercial Bank officials could not be reached for comment, but the financial institution seemingly will establish a presence in the just-acquired building.
The two-story building offers retail and office space on the main level and high-end residential space on the second floor. At 7,550-square-foot, the building sits on 0.25 acres near downtown Brentwood’s roundabout and has housed no tenants since it opened in early 2020.
