The City of Brentwood has modified some city services after a Planning and Codes Department employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
According to a news release, the unidentified employee was last at work at City Hall on Tuesday, March 24.
"Given the nature of our building layout and the shared use of equipment and facilities, all non-essential personnel in the Planning and Codes, Finance, Human Resources, Police Records and Administration Departments were sent home to self-quarantine through Tuesday, April 7, which would be the fourteenth day since the employee was last at work," City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release. "The employee is at home self-isolating under the care of a physician.”
Some operations of the Planning and Codes Department will be impacted, although several processes can be done online, such as submitting plans and permit applications. A full list of online services can be found here.
“Many of our employees have been set up to work remotely and as long as our Codes Inspectors are not symptomatic, they will continue to conduct field inspections by appointment only. Inspectors will ask residents to maintain a social distance of a minimum of six-feet during all inspections,” Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson said in the news release. “We have already altered our onsite inspection protocols to eliminate personal interactions with contractors while on a job site."
The news release said that a professional cleaning and sanitizing of the offices, workstations and the building has already been conducted, adding that all essential personnel in Information Technology and Public Safety will remain at work.
In addition to the service modifications, all playground structures in Brentwood City Parks are now closed following Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22, which suspends all non-essential activities across the state.
The order states that “congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore not covered as an Essential Activity.”
Other park features such as volleyball nets and basketball hoops have also been removed deter large crowds from congregating, and all parks will now close at dusk, which is approximately 7 p.m. each day.
More information about city responses and changes due to the ongoing public health crisis can be found here.
