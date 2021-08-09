The Brentwood Historic Commission held the first Brentwood History Buff Bowl on Sunday afternoon, which saw five teams face off and Brentwood Morning Rotary win the inaugural title.
The event saw the Brentwood Morning Rotary, Brentwood Noon Rotary, Brentwood and Franklin Women’s Service Club, the Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club and Friends of the Brentwood Library compete in a Jeopardy-style game of history questions.
The Brentwood Morning Rotary won first place with 14,000 points with the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Noon Rotary coming in second and third place respectively.
Brentwood Morning Rotary was represented by Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar, Vicki Sanford, Francene Kavin and Bob Jahr; Brentwood Noon Rotary was represented by Keely Hall, Sarah Johnson and Michael Kaplan; Brentwood/Franklin Women’s Service Club was represented by Julie Wooters, Betty Walton, Jan Huffman and Linda Mora; Hillsboro-Brentwood Exchange Club was represented by Edith Johnston, Bonnie Mercante and Eddie Johnston; and the Friends of the Brentwood Library was represented by Chuck Sherrill, Landon Woodruff, M.C. Sparks, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Paul Webb.
"The first History Buff’s Bowl was a huge success thanks to the many volunteers but most especially because the civic clubs stepped up to form teams," Brentwood Commissioner and Historic Commission member Anne Dunn said in an email.
"The camaraderie and knowledge within and between the teams were on display. It was a fierce, but good natured and often hilarious, battle for points. Out of 131 questions only four were not answered by some team member."
The History Buff Bowl was sponsored by Andrews Transportation Group, Marla Richardson with Parks Realty, Richland Real Estate Services, The Kaplan family and Soy Bistro Restaurant.
The Historic Commission will next host area high school students in the 2022 History Bowl, after seeing Centennial High School win the 2021 Brentwood History Bowl in February.
The event can be viewed in full below.
