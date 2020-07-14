Brentwood has been named the safest mid-size city in Tennessee by AdvisorSmith, a group that uses data to analyze insurance needs across the nation.
According to AdvisorSmith, Brentwood, with its population of more than 42,000 residents only sees 0.8 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 9.5 property crimes per 1,000 residents, with AdvisorSmith granting the city a 16.6 crime score.
Collegedale, Germantown, Franklin and Spring Hill are just behind Brentwood with Franklin seeing 1.5 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 12.2 property crimes per 1,000 residents, while Spring Hill sees 1.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 15 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
AdvisorSmith has defined mid-size cities as cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, which according to their data, which was complied from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Data, these cities have an average crime score of 84 across the 48 listed cities.
