Brentwood native Theo Jackson will be staying close to home to start his professional football career.
Jackson, a safety who played at the University of Tennessee, was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 204th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The new Titan played at Overton in high school before heading up to Knoxville, earning All-SEC Second Team honors in 2021 for his senior season. He tallied 190 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three picks and 20 passes defended while on Rocky Top.
In Tennessee, Jackson will join a safety room featuring MTSU alum and All-Pro Kevin Byard, projected starter Amani Hooker, former Texan A.J. Moore, former Falcon Jamal Carter and Alabama grad Shyheim Carter. He will most likely compete to fill a reserve role and a spot on special teams this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.