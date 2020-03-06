Despite Williamson County Schools closing Friday and Monday to conduct deep cleanings on its facilities, the Brentwood and Nolensville girls basketball teams will still get to play in friendly confines for the sub-state round.
WCS athletic director Darrin Joines confirmed Friday that the two sectional round games will still be played at Brentwood High School and Nolensville High School Saturday night.
The Lady Bruins will play Beech at 7 p.m. Saturday night, and the Lady Knights will play Westmoreland at the same time.
Both teams are vying for a state appearance. It would be the first one in Nolensville history if the Lady Knights were victorious.
Due to the confirmed case of the coronavirus in Williamson County Thursday, WCS took measures to clean each of its high schools Friday and Monday and postponed all classes and extracurricular activities until schools were reopened on Tuesday.
The Page Lady Patriots are traveling to Lebanon HS for their sub-state game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.