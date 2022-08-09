Both Nolensville and Brentwood have been rated two of the safest cities in Tennessee for another year.
Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise.
In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the property crime rate went down from 26.6 incidents per 1,000 to 24.9. Out of all 50 states, Tennessee ranks third for the highest violent crime rate, just behind Alaska and New Mexico.
“Tennesseans’ concern about safety dropped 15% this year but still remains higher than average,” the website states. “Tennessee is one of the only states that worries more about violent crime than any other crime issue.”
Nolensville, ranked the fifth-safest city in the state, came in above other cities like Kingston, Pleasant View, Hendersonville and Spring Hill. The town has a population of 10,665 with a violent crime rate of only 0.8 and a property crime rate of 4.8.
Brentwood, in comparison, has a population of 43,454 with a violent crime rate of 0.4 and a property crime rate of 7.6 for this year.
Spring Hill ranked 16th on the list.
The data for SafeWise’s Tennessee’s 20 Safest Cities of 2022 report is compiled using FBI crime statistics data.
This information is submitted from cities and jurisdictions across the country through the FBI Summary Reporting System (SRS) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). More information on SafeWise’s rankings and methodology can be found here.
