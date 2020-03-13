Fridrich & Clark Realty has added two new Realtors to its Brentwood office, as announced recently by Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partners.
The two new Realtors are JoAnna Emley, who will work with Leah Crutchfield, and Haley Shannon, who becomes part of The Milam Group at the firm. Their addition brings the total number of Realtors at Fridrich & Clark Realty to 167.
“We are always excited to bring new Realtors to the firm,” Fridrich said. “In addition to seeing our profession grow and their careers develop, we also benefit from their enthusiasm and perspective, which expand our approach to real estate sales. That adds to the distinctive services of Fridrich & Clark Realty, benefiting all of our clients. We are pleased to add JoAnna and Haley to our firm.”
Emley grew up in Baton Rouge, La., and moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University, graduating in 1997. She has been a singer/songwriter and toured professionally for a number of years before deciding to enter the real estate profession in 2016.
Shannon is a native of New Hampshire and also a singer/songwriter who attended Full Sail University to study music business. She has worked in the hospitality industry since moving to Nashville in 2016. She is active with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Humane Society and Buckingham Foundation.
Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, has grown to be the area’s largest locally owned realty firm, with more than 165 agents. More information is available at www.fridrichandclark.com.
