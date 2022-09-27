Brentwood celebrated the grand opening of their first inclusive playground at Granny White Park on Saturday.
The Miles Together Playground is named after 12-year-old Brentwood resident Miles Peck who was the first child to run onto the playground followed by dozens of children of all abilities who broke in the equipment with some good, old-fashioned fun.
The $1.7 million project took more than two years to plan, design and install, with funds raised by the Miles Foundation, the City of Brentwood 50th Anniversary Committee, the City of Brentwood, and Brentwood Rotary Clubs along with donations from other business and community members.
The event included remarks by city and community leaders including members of the two Rotary Clubs of Brentwood, as well as remarks from the Peck family.
"This is a huge day for Brentwood and the entire community of children and parents that will use this park for years to come," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said. "This is the best example of true teamwork between the city and the community when they work together toward a common goal.”
“The Rotary felt led to get involved because we wanted to do something to give back into the community in a meaningful way," Sarah Johnson, the chairperson for the Miles Together Playground Fundraising Committee, and a member of the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club said. "We wanted a large project that aligns with the mission of Rotary, and we knew this was it."
The 22,000-square-foot inclusive playground includes 18,5000 square feet of 3.5” thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass, with the two surfaces denoting an area of more traditional play and an area more sustainable for those with sensory considerations.
“The Miles for Miles Foundation is thrilled to be included in the inclusive playground at Granny White Park," Miles' mother Kara Peck said. "We are so proud our community recognized the need for upgraded play space for all children and families regardless of ability.”
The playground includes the following specific attractions and playground equipment.
- Inclusive Rail Rider
- Team Swing
- Kid Builder Arch Swing with various belt, inclusive, tot and generation seats
- Kid Builder ramp to Together Glider
- Freestanding 96” tall Double Wide Slide
- Hammock
- Harry the Hippo
- Calvin the Caterpillar
- Frog Sculpture
- Dragon Head Sculpture
- Team Totter
- Unlimited Play Turnabout Spinner
- Jackhammers
- Quiet Grove Structure
- NuEdge Crawl Log
- Tire Climb
- Concerto Vibes to include Small, medium, and large cabasas, chimes and conga drums
"What we do here is to serve the community, make life better for the citizens that we represent, and this is just a great example of a way to do that, and it's not just city, it's the community through the Rotary Clubs and all the fundraising that went with it," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar told the Home Page.
"This will be a playground for everybody to play together, and the key here is that it's togetherness, and the ability of all people of all ability to be together."
The Miles Together Inclusive Playground is located at Granny White Park at 610 Granny White Pike in Brentwood. The park is open from dusk to dawn seven days a week. More information about the playground can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.