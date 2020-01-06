The Brentwood Parks Board met for their first meeting of 2020 on Monday evening where they approved three events and a change in reserving park pavilions.
The Parks Board unanimously approved the Tennessee Soccer Club Spring Tournament request to be held on May 8,9 and 10 at Crockett Park.
The board also unanimously approved the 2020 Nashville Walk for PKD (polycystic kidney disease) to be held at River Park on Sept. 26.
The board also unanimously approved the 3rd annual Autism Tennessee Pajama Walk and 5K which will be held on July 18 at Crockett Park.
Finally, the board unanimously approved a change the rules in reserving park pavilions with the main revision allowing Brentwood residents and organizations to reserve the spaces starting Feb. 1 while reservations made my people or groups outside of Brentwood must wait until March 1. The changes also include specifics rates for out of county residents.
That approval will now go to the Brentwood City Commission.
The Parks Board will meet again on Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the Brentwood Municipal Building Annex room.
