The Brentwood Planning Commission met on Monday night where they approved the 19 annual Kars4Kids Car, Truck and Motorcycle show, Brentwood High Food Truck Rally and more.
The Consent Agenda was approved unanimously and included a Revised Final Plat that reduces the educes the platted 100-foot front yard setback to 90 feet at 6320 Wildwood Valley Drive; Building Elevations for Building D1, Suite 103, Building E1, Suites 102 and 105 at Hill Center Brentwood which includes a proposal for signage for the three tenant spaces; Minor Revisions to a previously approved site plan for Brentwood Auto Wash which includes the addition of License Plate Readers (LPR) to the previously approved automatic pay stations; and a Food Truck Rally at Brentwood High School on April 30.
The Regular Agenda had four items including a limited duration event for the 19 annual Kars4Kids Car, Truck and Motorcycle show, at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home that was unanimously approved.
The free event will take place on April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to see an attendance of 4,000 to 5,000 people throughout the day.
Representatives from the Kars4Kids and the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home said that funds raised will pay for summer programs for the children, and that about $200,000 has been raised over the past 19 years.
A preliminary plan for three lots on approximately 7.5 acres, with one shared driveway serving all three lots from Edmondson Pike, was unanimously approved, with the exception of Commissioner Carole Crigger who recused herself from the vote as she is a friend of the applicant.
According to the online agenda, all lots will be required to provide grinder pump sewer, and some conditions are required as laid out in the agenda.
The final plat for the above mentioned line item, the three lost on Edmondson Pike, was also passed unanimously with Commissioner Crigger also abstaining from the vote, with conditions detailed in the agenda.
The Planning Commission also received an update on the revised site plan for the Costco Fuel facility located on Seaboard Lane that was approved in November 2018.
The fuel facility was expanded from 12 to 16 fueling locations with the intent to provide the additional fueling locations to reduce long lines and wait times during peak hours.
Trip generation data was collected in July 2018, before the expansion and again in October 2019 after the improvements were completed and this data was presented to the commission by representatives of both Costco and an engineering firm, which showed added improvements in traffic flow, although the commission did make suggestions of possible future improvements.
Finally the commission reviewed and unanimously accepted the monthly security report, and unanimously approved the minutes from January’s meeting. The Planning Commission are set to meet again on March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.