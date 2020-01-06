The consent agenda included 7 items which were all approved unanimously.
Including in the consent agenda was Revised Final Plat at 1537 Franklin Road and a Revised Final Plat for an Iroquois Estates home.
A Revised Final Plat for Jaguar Land Rover of Nashville was also approved that included drainage easements.
A request for Revised Building Elevations for Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes was approved that included 1that included lighting and signage designs for the business.
A Revised Final Plat was approved for a Princeton Hills Subdivision home.
A Revised Preliminary Plan for the Brentwood County Club was requested by Ragan Smith Associates and was approved.
According to the online agenda, the plan “proposes the abandonment of approximately 3,920 sq. ft. or 0.09 acres of the golfer’s easement located behind the existing house at 5120 Hershel Spears Circle. The proposal also adjusts the rear building setback line to correspond with the adjustment in the Golfer’s Easement. The existing house also encroaches into the golfers easement. This encroachment was permitted by the Club and the Association in 1988.
A Revised final Plat for a home on Herchel Spears Circle in the Brentwood Country Club was also requested by Ragan Smith Associates and approved as part of the consent agenda.
According to the online agenda, the item “requests approval of a revised final plat that abandons approximately 3,920 sq. ft. (0.09 ac.) of the golfers easement located to the rear of 5120 Hershel Spears Circle. The proposal also adjusts the rear building setback line to correspond with the adjustment in the Golfer’s Easement.”
The Planning Commission also approved the Monthly Security Report.
The Planning Commission will meet again on Monday, Feb. 3.
