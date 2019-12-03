The Brentwood Planning Commission met on Monday night where they approved a Revised Site Plan for Andrews Cadillac, Jaguar Land Rover, Revised Site Plan for the Brentwood High School soccer bleachers and more items in the agenda.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the minutes from the Nov. 4 meeting as well as Monday night’s consent agenda.
The consent agenda included a Revised Site Plan for the Brentwood High School soccer bleachers, which will include safety and handicap improvements and will seat 294 spectators.
Modifications to the existing Sprint Personal Wireless Service Facility on Lipscomb Drive and to the Sprint TVA Transmission Tower on High Oaks Court were also included in the consent agenda.
In the consent agenda was the Final Plat for Traditions Subdivision, Section Four and Five; Revised Building Elevations for Peace Love & Little Donuts at Hill Center Brentwood; Revised Preliminary Plan for Brentwood Country Club; Revised Final Plat for Brentwood Country Club; Revised Final Plat for Roberts Property & Brentwood Estates; Revised Building Elevations for an existing building on General George Patton Drive.
The Planning Commission took up one item of new business, a Revised Site Plan for Andrews Cadillac, Jaguar Land Rover, which includes a variety of expansions and additions to the business. The item was approved unanimously.
Lastly, the Planning Commission also approved the monthly security report.
