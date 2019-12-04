The Brentwood Police Department will take part in Tip A Cop to benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The event will take place at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Westgate Circle from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature the regular Cheddar’s menu served by Brentwood Police officers.
Tips given to those officers will benefit the Special Olympics of Tennessee who provide year-round support and events to help transform lives of people with intellectual disabilities through the joy of sport.
No sign up is necessary to take part in the event.
