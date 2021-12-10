The Brentwood Police Department arrested an Antioch man for allegedly robbing a gas station at knifepoint last Saturday.
According to BPD's weekly crime analysis report, the armed robbery occurred on Saturday, Dec. 4, at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the BP Mapco gas station on Franklin road.
No one was injured in the incident where police say a suspect, later identified by police as 18-year-old Julien Ramos, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, Ramos was arrested without incident near the convenience store.
No information about Ramos' booking or court dates was immediately available.
