The Brentwood Police Department arrested two people in connection with a home burglary following a brief pursuit on Monday.
44-year-old Liliana Rodriguez, of Whitestone, New York, and 46-year-old Harold Arley Corredor Lopez, who is listed as experiencing homelessness but also residing in Tennessee, were arrested following the three-minute pursuit that police said ended in the two defendants bailing from the vehicle and running on foot, along with an as of yet unidentified person who has not been arrested.
Rodriguez was charged with aggravated burglary (habitation), reckless endangerment – deadly weapon involved, aggravated assault on a first responder, possession of burglary tools and evading arrest flight – vehicle, while Lopez was charged with aggravated burglary (habitation) and possession of burglary tools.
Both will appear in Williamson County General Sessions Court on July 6.
The burglary occurred at a home on Jupiter Forest Drive, and according to BPD Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin, police were alerted after the homeowner was alerted to the burglary by a home security system.
Police said that the defendants forced their way into the home though a back window and stole an unspecified amount of money and jewelry before fleeing.
The pursuit was witnessed by rush-hour drivers in the area, with a short video of a vehicle driving down Concord Road from the Publix shopping center with two marked BPD vehicles and one unmarked SUV posted to social media.
The Nolensville Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department also assisted in the pursuit and subsequent manhunt that resulted in no injuries.
