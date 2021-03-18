The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man they said carjacked a woman with a toy gun on March 4 before leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.
45-year-old Ronnie Whitney Jr., of Antioch, was arrested on the afternoon of Thursday, March 4, after police said that Whitney carjacked a woman and led police on a pursuit while under the influence of crack cocaine.
According to an affidavit filed with the Williamson County General Sessions Court, BPD officers said that around 12:30 p.m. Whitney approached a woman who was pumping gas at the Moore's Lane Twice Daily's convince store, and allegedly grabbed the woman by the shoulders and demanded her "stuff" while threatening to shoot her.
The unidentified woman reached inside of her Nissan Altima to retrieve her purse, which police said led to Whitney pulling the woman out of her car.
Three witnesses attempted to pull Whitney from the car, with one good Samaritan engaging the car's emergency brake which resulted in a cloud of tire smoke when Whitney attempted to drive off.
Police said that the three men stopped their attempt to subdue Whitney reached he allegedly reached inside of his waistband and threatened to shoot them. According to BPD's weekly crime analysis report, that gun was a toy.
Whitney then fled in the Altima, but police saw the car run a red light on Moores Lane, perform a u-turn and begin fishtailing and weaving in traffic with its tires smoking.
Police then attempted a traffic stop which they said led to a vehicle pursuit until the Altima struck a curb and came to a stop with flat tires.
Whitney then allegedly fled on foot but was convinced to stop by two BPD officers without further incident.
No serious injuries were reported, but according to the affidavit, Whitney admitted to police that he had smoked between three and five grams of crack cocaine over the 12 hour period prior to his arrest.
Whitney was charged with carjacking, driving under the influence, theft of property $2,500>$10,000, evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, assault with bodily injury, three counts of assault with the threat of bodily injury and driving with a revoked license.
He remains booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $94,000 bond.
