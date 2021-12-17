The Brentwood Police Department arrested a man in connection with several recent home burglaries.
The man, identified by police as Benicio Ari Jara Salazar, has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, Salazar was initially identified as 45-year-old Giovani Munoz from his Spanish identification card which police said is a fake name.
Hickey said in an email that Salazar was stopped by officers while walking along Concord Road near the Brentwood Library and ignored verbal commands from the officers who had to physically restrain him.
Prior to his arrest, police said that Salazar and another unidentified person fled the scene of one of the burglaries in a vehicle before that vehicle was abandoned.
Hickey said that Salazar, who told officers that he is homeless, was taken into custody without further incident and no one was injured while he was apprehended.
Salazar was arrested in connection with at least two home burglaries on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11, at two seperate homes on Frontier Lane and Rexford Court.
According to BPD, both homes had their rear patio glass broken, and it's unknown if anything was stolen from the homes.
The evening before, on Friday, Dec. 10, a home on Wardley Park Lane was burglarized in the same manner where undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen.
Police believe that Salazar could be connected to other recent Brentwood home break-ins. They are continuing to investigating Salazar, and the potential that other people are involved in the burglaries, and could charge him with more crimes in the near future.
Some of those other burglaries that police are investigating are two home break-ins on the evening of Dec. 8, both of which BPD officers believe are connected.
One of those homes is located on Monroe Lane and the other on Englishwood Court, where a variety of jewelry and two handguns were stolen in total valued at more than $5,000.
One of those homes was entered by way of a broken window while another had a window in a door broken to gain entry.
On Dec. 2, an Arcaro Place home was also burglaried by an unknown person which resulted in a lockbox with checks and medication being stolen. No manner of entry was listed by police in that burglary.
Salazar appeared in court on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 22.
Hickey said that police generally see an increase in crime during the holiday season, especially property crimes.
"We encourage everyone to lock their doors, use their alarms and security systems, be mindful of their surroundings and call us when they see something suspicious," Hickey said.
