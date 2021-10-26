The Brentwood Police Department arrested a 72-year-old man on Monday evening after they said he shot his son multiple times.
According to a BPD news release, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to a "shots fired" call at 920 Brentwood Pointe, which houses several condominiums.
They found a man, identified as 44-year-old Chris Laird with "numerous gunshot wounds," who they said had been shot with a handgun by his father, Roy H. Laird, following an argument.
Chris Laird was issued aid at the scene by BPD officers as well as by Brentwood Fire and Rescue personnel before he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Williamson County EMS.
Laird underwent emergency surgery and was last listed in critical condition, while his father was charged with attempted murder and was jailed on a $1 million bond.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, both the father and son resided at the address.
No further information about the incident was immediately available, and no court date has been set for Roy Laird.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.