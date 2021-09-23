The Brentwood Police Department arrested one person after a morning manhunt that caused shelter-in-place orders for several neighborhoods.
Residents began receiving a robocall around 11:20 a.m. where residents were warned to shelter in place while police searched for an “armed burglary suspect.”
At 12:17 p.m., BPD tweeted out that one unidentified person was in custody, and they were continuing to search for another identified person near the 500 block of Grand Oaks Drive.
According to BPD, the two people are suspected of burglarizing vehicles, and by 12:21 p.m., the shelter in place order had been lifted, with police announcing that a witness saw a person, believed to be the second suspect, get into a vehicle and leave the area.
No other information about the incident, the search or the arrests was available, but this story will be updated.
