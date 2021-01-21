The City of Brentwood is gearing up to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the Brentwood Police Department on Feb. 1. with a variety of events and recognitions throughout the year.
According to a city news release, the department was founded in 1971 after then BPD Police Chief Howard Buttery was hired to oversee the department development, serving as the department's only employee for the first two months.
Buttrey was able to obtain a $40,000 federal grant from the federal government and hired three officers in April of 1971, with those three officers serving as full-time patrol over each of the day's three shifts.
Fifty years later, the department has expanded to 67 sworn officers, including one K9 patrol team, twelve 911 dispatchers and six administrative personnel, as well as a mobile crime scene investigation unit and a new headquarters building set to open this spring.
Current BPD Chief Jeff Hughes is only the third chief of police in the department's history, having served the city for 35 years.
“Under Buttrey’s leadership, the department became internationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. in 1989 and remains the most tenured agency in the state of Tennessee to be accredited,” Hughes said in the news release.
After 29 years of service, Buttrey retired in 2000 and was succeeded by Chief Ricky Watson who continued to progress the department with a focus on technology and training before retiring in 2012.
The city has several events and commemorations planned for the year beginning with a commemorative badge that officers will begin wearing in March.
The badge includes an old model police cruiser, the new headquarters building and the number “1282,” the employee number for Brentwood's fallen Officer Destin Legieza, the only BPD officer to die in the line of duty throughout the department's 50-year history.
Legieza’s family and several officers also plan to attend National Police Week in Washington, D.C. in May to honor his memory.
The City has also released a video recording in 2009 featuring a discussion between former BPD Chiefs of Police Howard Buttrey and Rick Watson which can be viewed in full below.
The city also invites citizens to "like" and follow the City of Brentwood’s social media pages as there will be several historical tributes to past and present leaders there throughout the year, as well as department trivia and facts about current officers.
