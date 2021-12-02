The Brentwood Police Department is collecting Christmas letters to Santa through Dec. 17.
Letters can be dropped off in the mailbox in the BPD headquarters at 910 Heritage Way, who are teaming up with Santa Claus to collect children’s letters.
Through Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., children can write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the mailbox in the front lobby of the Brentwood Police Department located at 910 Heritage Way, Brentwood.
You can download a letter here or create your own. Please be sure to include the child’s name and return mailing address, but return postage is not required.
“We wanted to offer Brentwood children a way to have their letters read by Santa. It’s such a magical season and we want to help keep the magic alive,” Brentwood Police Officer and project leader Melissa Hughes said in a news release.
In-person letter writing opportunities with BPD officers will be at the Christmas in Brentwood event at Brentwood Academy on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. and at the city’s Brighten Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
