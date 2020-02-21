The Brentwood Police Department's newest K-9 Officer Pax, latin for "peace," has started off on the right paw and already proved himself to be a valuable asset to the department.
The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the purchase of Pax in October of 2019 and with two weeks of patrol service now under his collar, Pax is preparing to be the sole K-9 as Lexie, who has served Brentwood for 11 years, prepares to retire on Feb. 28.
The 21-month-old male Belgium Malinois is a native of Amsterdam and was purchased from and trained by Canine Command LLC in Gallatin for a total of $13,500, which includes includes training and a one-year warranty.
BPD Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh said in a news release in October that the purchase was made from the city’s drug fund, which is made up of fines and fees collected from drug arrests and convictions.
BPD Field Training Officer Trey Frasch serves as Pax's partner and handler and said that while he works with Pax on a daily basis, he is really the department's collective K-9 and a value member of the BPD family.
"He's here to protect me and everyone," Frasch said. "He could save my life, he could save someones else's life out here."
BPD has had a K-9 program since the late ’90s, where four K-9’s have served the city, but in a first for the department Pax is serving as a dual-purpose K-9 to be used in both drug investigations, search and tracking as well as apprehension.
While Pax is trained to be used in narcotics investigations, he is the first BPD K-9 and the first trained by Canine Command to not hit on cannabis.
This was a deliberate choice by the department as cannabis laws across the country have changed drastically over the past decade and, according to Frasch, once a dog is trained to hit on a particular drug it cannot be unlearned.
"We sat down and said, look, this is a 10-year investment, and do we take the risk if in two, three years they legalize it, and you have completely wasted their narcotics certification and then you've taken a dual-purpose dog and essentially made them a single-purpose dog," Frasch said.
The issue of what to do about K-9s trained for drug searches has been a growing concern with departments across the U.S., leading to K-9s that have been forced to retire early and new K-9s to be trained differently.
Pax began his United States Police Canine Association training in November 2019 and has since been deployed on two scenes including a burglary investigation on Thursday night.
According to Frasch, Pax was also a standout in his training where when he finished first place in his class.
Pax has an expected working life of 10 years, a number that varies based on a dog's breed, and when he's not patrolling the streets of Brentwood he lives with Frasch, where he is fed a healthy diet of Purina Pro Plan dog food and has access to plenty of Greenies Dental Chews and of course, a canine favorite, fluorescent yellow tennis balls.
