The Brentwood Police Department has been busy taking part in community service and fundraising projects during the holiday season with two recent events, Tip a Cop and Shop with a Cop.
Tip a Cop was hosted on Dec. 12 where officers served food at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., donating their tips to the Special Olympics of Tennessee.
BPD raised nearly $3,000 during the fundraiser, one that BPD Captain Richard Hickey said was an important opportunity to both support the Special Olympics of Tennessee and to meet community members.
“Helping those who are in need should be at the core of everything we do as police officers. We are, first and foremost, public servants. Serving those who need our help the most is at the top of our priority list,” Hickey said in an email. “And for our officers, these interactions remind us how blessed we are to work in a community where people do support law enforcement and our efforts to make Brentwood a terrific place to live and work. It’s truly a win all the way around for us.”
More information about the Special Olympics of Tennessee can be found here.
BPD also participated in the Shop with a Cop event on Sunday where officers took more than a dozen children on a holiday shopping spree at Walmart for clothing, toys and other items for those in need during the holiday season.
BPD Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh said that the annual event is his favorite event of the year, one that he said often impacts the participating officers as much as the children and families they are helping.
“I have been touched many times by the kids, who in some cases want to buy a gift for another family member or want basic essentials like clothing, shoes or coats because their family cannot afford those items. While each of us in law enforcement have different reasons for joining the profession, we all have a heart for children. I am thankful that I have been able to experience this first hand and always leave with a better understanding of the true meaning of Christmas,” Walsh said in an email. “We are thankful to all the residents whose generous donations help make this event a reality and all the volunteers who assist us with shopping. It is truly a community effort.”
