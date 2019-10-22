The Brentwood Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration in its National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 26 offering residents the opportunity to dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
Drugs can be dropped off at the Brentwood Municipal Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , where representatives from BPD and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will be standing by to assist anyone dropping off prescriptions. Liquids, needles or any types of sharp objects will not be accepted.
Like many agencies across Middle Tennessee, BPD has partnered with the DEA before to safely dispose of drugs which would otherwise be thrown into landfills or flushed down toilets, but this is the first year that the agencies will accept vape pens without batteries.
Vaping has been in the spotlight as health concerns surrounding recent vaping-related deaths and the rise of vaping in schools.
According to a news release, the April 2019 Take Back event saw over 468 tons of prescription drugs were brought to collection sites that DEA and its state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners established.
This year’s Drug-Take Back event will coincide with the annual 2019 Komen Greater Nashville More Than Pink Walk which will see multiple road closures in the Maryland Farms area.
Anyone planning on dropping off items between 10 a.m. and noon should approach the Municipal Center from the west using Granny White Pike and Virginia Way.
The Brentwood Municipal Center is located at 5211 Maryland Way.
For additional information on Drug Take-Back Day click here.
