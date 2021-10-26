The Brentwood Police Department attended the 40th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington D.C. earlier this month where they honored fallen officers from across the nation, including Destin Legieza, who died in the line of duty in 2020.
According to Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes, 15 BPD officers and two department retirees joined the family and friends of fallen BPD Officer Destin Legieza in traveling to the memorial in Washington D.C.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, a candlelight vigil was held along with the roll call of the names of fallen officers from across the nation who were killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the annual memorial service was held on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol and featured remarks by President Joe Biden.
In addition to the ceremony, the group attended the National Law Enforcement Museum and another memorial service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall which now bears Legieza’s name.
“This was a surreal experience,” Hughes said in an email. “Certainly an emotional trip, but it gave our officers and family members an opportunity to continue to heal while honoring Destin’s memory and sacrifice. I felt that it helped bring us closer together as a group and allowed us to get to know the family even better.”
