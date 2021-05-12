The Brentwood Police Department joined hundreds of other law enforcement officials from dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state in Nashville on Monday to honor those who have served in uniform and gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The annual event hosted by the Tennessee State Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police returned for the 20th year featured remarks by Gov. Bill Lee outside of Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium and Tennessee State Capitol on Legislative Plaza.
Among those honored was BPD Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed last summer in a motor vehicle crash, the first officer to die in the line of duty in BPD’s 50 year history.
Legieza’s name was featured alongside other on a granite memorial wall, and his father, Lt. Scott Legieza, who currently serves with the Franklin Police Department was also present.
“To have Destin’s life, service, and sacrifice honored in this way means everything to the Brentwood Police Department,” BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey said in an email. “No one comes into the job of policing for the money or having expectations of being wealthy. The men and women of this department are here because they want to serve and help others. They want to know that at the end of their working lives, they spent their time doing something that made a difference and hopefully helped someone along the way. This service and remembrance of Destin confirms that what he did made a difference and that his time here was not spent in vain.”
The event was held in conjunction with the start of National Police Week, and Legieza’s life and sacrifice will continue to be honored with a fundraiser on June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.