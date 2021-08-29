The Brentwood Police Department is investigating the burglary of a storage unit that resulted in the theft of $11,000 worth of musical equipment.
The burglary was announced in the Brentwood Police Department's weekly crime analysis report that showed that the incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday on East Church Street in which the storage unit's lock was cut.
No suspects have been identified in the burglary, but BPD did provide a list of the stolen gear which includes an Eden Time Traveler 330 Bass Head, Solid State Fender Bassman Head, 4x10 Ampeg Cabinet, Ellis Drum Orange Finish 9x13, 1965 Fender Deluxe Reverb Reissues Celestion Amp, 1968 Danny Amps -- Fender Vibrolux (Silverface,) Ellis Drum Set Blue Vistalite 14x20, 8x12, 14x14 and 1973 Eddie Amp - Fender Vibrolux (Silverface.)
No further information about the burglary has been released.
