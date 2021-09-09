The Brentwood Police Department is investigating a theft from Best Buy that saw more than $40,000 in cameras stolen on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The unidentified man allegedly disarmed the theft control devices on 17 cameras and accessories and walked out of the store with the merchandise over the course of several trips.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, the man also changed clothes between the trips.
Police described the suspect as a Black male standing 5'10' and weighing approximately 170 lbs. who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. He wore a black mask and earrings in both ears.
Commented