The Brentwood Police Department is investigating the theft of over $1,000 from two air machines at two gas stations.
Both incidents involved the theft of coins from commercial air machines that used to fill up vehicle tires at a Twice Daily's gas stations, with each machine breached by unknown person(s) who used a plasma cutter to break into the machines.
According to BPD's weekly crime analysis report, the first incident took place on Franklin Road sometime between Oct. 1, 2020 and May 13, 2021.
The second incident took place sometime between Jan. 13 and May 13, 2021 on Carothers Parkway.
Police have not identified suspects in the thefts, but they believe that the suspects were in a white van or truck.
According to BPD Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, it's estimated that the machines held a combined total of approximately $1,200.
Hickey said that these instances are new for Brentwood, but added that the Goodlettsville-based CSC Service Works, who owns the air machines, has seen similar thefts across the state.
