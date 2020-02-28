The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Police Department celebrated the retirement of one of their most unique officers, K-9 Officer Lexie, on Friday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
Nearly 100 Brentwood government, community and business leaders gathered at the library to celebrate Lexie, a celebration that included a variety of dog treats and toys, and of course a cake for Lexie and cupcakes for the two-legged attendees.
Lexie is a Belgian Malinois who is certified by the United States Police Canine Association to find marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, and has been keeping the streets of Brentwood safe with her partner and handler Officer Steve Holder since 2012, and previously worked alongside BPD Detective Mike Brady, who was at that time an officer.
BPD Police Chief Jeff Hughes said that the department's K-9 program began after an officer allowed them to use his dog before they purchased the first official K-9, of which Lexie is the fourth to serve the city.
"Even though today is about Lexie and the retirement of Lexie, it really is a celebration of the partnership and the service of [Officer] Steve Holder," Hughes said. "And although Steve Holder is not retiring, he will continue to serve the department on the Directed Enforcement Team, he and Lexie have done a tremendous job as a partner team for the city of Brentwood."
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued a proclamation in honor of Lexie's service and congratulate her on her retirement.
"I always felt like the good Lord gave us dogs to teach us humans what unconditional love was, loyalty, faithfulness, to protect others, to serve, and I think that Lexie is a great example of that, so it's a great honor to read this proclamation," Little said.
Holder described Lexie as a docile dog, who is "calm when she needs to be calm, but she can be aggressive when it's time to be aggressive," Holder said.
Holder said that having known Lexie before he became her handler they were able to adjust quickly to each other but now he must adjust to his solo role as a traffic reconstructionist with the department's Directed Enforcement Team, while Lexie spends her retirement days at home with her partner.
"It is an adjustment but I'm still doing the same job that I have been doing, I just won't have a dog now," Holder said. "I'm still working traffic in the Directed Enforcement Team with the Brentwood Police Department, the only difference is that I'll look at things a different way now that I'm backing up other officers [with Lexie,] and I won't be running the dog, so different situations and my mindset has to change a little."
Holder said that while he will still serve the Brentwood community, it's the past 8 years that will stand out to him as especially significant.
"I've always wanted to do this," Holder said. "I like dogs and I wanted to work with dogs and it's been a highlight of my career for the past 8 years to be able to work with Lexie."
Lexie was also gifted a variety of gift cards and other presents from representatives of Pet People, The Brentwood Citizen's Police Academy, Mars Pet Care, Happy Retails and Sugar Drop.
BPD Chief Hughes and Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh also presented Holder with a hand-made shadow box built by a fellow officer with mementos of their service together.
The city also presented Holder with $1,000 in gift cards to Petsmart to continue to provide food and care for Lexie in her retirement.
Retired Nashville Firefighter Kevin Meadors also presented Holder with a hand-made wooden Thin Blue Line American Flag.
