The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Police Department invite the public to a retirement party for one of their most important and unique officers, K9 Officer Lexie.
Lexie is a Belgian Malinois who is certified by the United States Police Canine Association to find marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, and has been keeping the streets of Brentwood safe with her partner and handler Officer Steve Holder since 2012, who after Lexie’s retirement will move to the department’s Directive Enforcement Team.
Lexie’s retirement party will take place at City Hall on February 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and attendees can reserve a spot at the party here.
City Hall is located at 5211 Maryland Way in Brentwood.
