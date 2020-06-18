A Brentwood police officer was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Franklin Road Thursday morning.
In a press conference Thursday morning, the officer was identified as 30-year-old Destin Legieza. He is the first officer lost in the line of duty, according to Director of Community Relations for the City of Brentwood Deanna Lambert.
Legieza had been with the department for five years. Assistant Chief of Police Richard Hickey described him as an officer that was very involved in his community.
"It's an incredibly tough day for us," Hickey said. "He comes from a long line of police officers."
The incident involving a BPD cruiser and a Jeep SUV happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning near the Brentwood Market and Grill on Franklin Road.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene and handling the crash. Traffic is closed in all directions of Franklin Road near where the crash happened. THP said it is treating the crash as a criminal investigation. The crash was an "offset collision," not a head-on collision.
THP says the woman in the Jeep SUV crossed over the line and hit the police cruiser. She is being treated for minor injuries, according to police. THP would not say in the press conference whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision.
The Jeep was traveling northbound and the officer was traveling southbound.
There is no ETA for when the road will reopen.
This story will update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.