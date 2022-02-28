The Brentwood Police Department will be led by Richard Hickey as the new Chief of Police effective Monday, per a release.
Hickey assumes command following the retirement of Chief Jeff Hughes who served with the city for 36 years. Hickey will be the city’s fourth police chief since the department was created in 1971.
Other promotions include Jim Colvin, who will serve as the Assistant Police Chief, Nick Surre promoted to captain of the Patrol Division, and Zach Hartman promoted to lieutenant of the Patrol Division.
Officers Seth Young and Anthony Weakley will each be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Brentwood City Mayor Rhea Little said, “Chief Hickey is a servant leader. Over the years, I have watched him be humble, honest and kind in difficult situations. He will lead this department well for Brentwood and for that we thank him.”
Chief Hickey was hired in 1991 and celebrated 30 years with the City of Brentwood last year. He began his career in patrol and served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.
He was promoted to detective, then lieutenant, has served as the captain overseeing all three police divisions, and most recently as the department’s assistant chief. Hickey received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Middle Tennessee State University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Chief Hickey and his wife, Melanie, reside in Bellevue.
Serving now as second in command is Jim Colvin, who assumes the role of Assistant Chief of Police beginning today. Hired by Brentwood in 2004, Colvin will celebrate 17 years with the City of Brentwood in December. He began his career in patrol and has served as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant and most recently as the captain over Brentwood’s Patrol Division.
During his nearly two decades in Brentwood, Colvin has served in numerous specialized assignments and is a proud member of the department’s PoPolar Bear team for Special Olympics. Colvin graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. In 2014, he completed a master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University. Chief Colvin and his wife, Angie, live in Nolensville with their three children, Sarah (10), Finley (7) and Cooper (3).
City Manager Kirk Bednar adds that Chief Colvin is the perfect choice to serve alongside Chief of Police Hickey.
“When determining a leadership team, you always want someone to compliment the person in charge," Bednar adds. "Jim has the highest level of integrity and consistency in doing the right thing. The Hickey/Colvin team will take Brentwood far in the years to come.”
