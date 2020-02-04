The Brentwood Police Department's "PoPolar Bears" team is preparing for the 2020 Music City Polar Plunge with a goal to raise $10,000 for the Special Olympics of Tennessee.
The Feb. 15 event will see participants brave the cold as they jump into even colder water in the Asurion Pool at Nissan Stadium alongside other businesses, agencies and groups participating in the annual fundraiser.
BPD asks supporters and citizens to consider supporting the effort by making a donation and spreading the word about the effort to continue to fund the needs of the Special Olympics.
Donations in the name of the "PoPolar Bears" can be made here.
More information about the 2020 Music City Polar Plunge, including on how to volunteer or for tickets for the accompanying Music City Polar Plunge Chili Cook-Off can be found here.
