The Brentwood Police Department welcomed their newest detective during Monday night's city commission meeting.
Detective Matt Griffin was promoted from his previous position in the department's patrol division since joining BPD three years ago, having also previously served as both a patrol officer and a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
"This is not a surprise that he came out number one in our testing," BPD Chief Richard Hickey said. "He's done a great job for us."
