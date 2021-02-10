The Brentwood Police Department is getting ready to take part in the 2021 Music City Polar Plunge and its team needs your support.
As previously reported, the annual event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, with the addition of a virtual plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee.
BPD's “PoPolar Bear” team raised around $6,000 dollars last year, and this year their hoping that citizens, neighbors and organizations will support them this year. Those donations can be made here.
Anyone wishing to participate virtually they can do so at home with by way of a home pool, a slip and slide, a water balloon fight, running through a sprinkler, or just getting hosed down or by coming up with their own idea to have some fun in the wet and cold.
Participants can register for the event or make a donation to the group here.
Those wishing to participate at home should choose "Plunge at Home" in the registration option and follow the guidelines provided on their website.
Home Polar Plungers will receive the 2021 Polar Plunge at Home plunge kit the week of their scheduled plunge, and they are asked to submit a video or photo of their Home Plunge to celebrate.
According to their website, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a deep impact on Special Olympics Tennessee athletes, with funds raised to help athletes stay mentally and physically healthy and socially connected through virtual events.
More information about Special Olympics Tennessee can be found here.
